Malaika Arora Powers Through Lower Abs Workout Routine, Asks Fans To "Try It Out"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Malaika Arora promotes fitness through her latest Instagram workout video. She demonstrates leg lifts as an effective exercise for sculpting lower abs. She encourages fans to perform two sets of 30 leg lift repetitions.

When it comes to fitness, celebrity workout videos often serve as the perfect source of motivation. Film celebrity, also fitness enthusiast, Malaika Arora is among those who keeps inspiring her fans to lead a better, healthier life.

In her latest Instagram reel, the actor and reality TV show judge shared her secret to perfectly sculpted lower abs.

And, the secret is leg lifts.

In the clip, which she shared on Thursday, Malaika is seen doing leg lifts, which require a person to lie on their back and lift their legs off the floor. She advised fans to do 2 sets of 30 reps.

Malaika captioned her post, "Your core is your power center—train it like it matters. Try it out!"

"SCULPT YOUR LOWER ABS IN SECONDS," read the text in the video.

What Are Leg Lifts?

Leg lifts is a simple workout move that targets your abdominal muscles, hip flexors and other core muscles. To do it correctly, lie down flat on your back with your legs straight. Slowly lift your legs up towards the ceiling while keeping them together.

Then lower them back down without touching the floor. That counts for one rep. It might appear easy, but once you try it, you will feel a little burn in your lower belly, feeling your muscles tensing up.

Good part: No gym needed – just a mat or even your bedroom floor is enough. It is beginner-friendly and works well for all levels.

Here Is How Leg Lifts Help Sculpt Lower Abs

Leg lifts are great if you want to tone and shape your lower abs. When you lift and lower your legs, your lower abdominal muscles do all the hard work to control the movement. This tightens and strengthens your core over time.

They also help with improving flexibility and body balance. Since you are using your own body weight, it is a great way to build strength without any equipment. Do them regularly, and you will start noticing more definition in your lower abs.



Chasing that flat stomach vibe? Do not skip leg lifts – they deserve a spot in your daily routine.