Malaika Arora Shares Glimpse Of Her Florence Getaway With Son Arhaan

Bollywood icon Malaika Arora is embracing the slow living in Florence, Italy. The actress shared a glimpse from her laid-back vacation with son, Arhaan, on Instagram. From scenic hills to carb-loaded treats, Malaika Arora's Italian getaway was all about finding balance and relaxation.

The reel of memories opened with Malaika Arora standing in what seemed like a hotel lobby. She was wearing a blue co-ords set with white sneakers and dark sunglasses. Up next, the actress shared a glimpse of the snowy hills from her plane window seat.

Malaika Arora Is Having The Time Of Her Live In Florence, Italy

The model and actor gave her fans a tour of her hotel room, followed by a picture of a waitress with a tray of welcome drinks and snacks in her hand. The next slide featured a snapshot of a flower bouquet. The actress was seen drinking her welcome drink while standing on the balcony of her room.

In another picture, we see Malaika Arora's son Arhaan finishing his drink. During her stay in Florence, Malaika went sightseeing and enjoyed the delicious culinary delights the city had to offer. She was seen posing in front of a canal dressed in a cute, printed dress. She had pasta, buttered toast and french toast with a lot of syrup.

There were also candid images of the mother and son walking around in Florence. Malaika shared a mirror selfie of her dressed in a pink cutout gown, followed by a selfie with Arhaan. The duo had glasses of what looked like fruit juice in their hands. The post wrapped with a tour of the luxurious Hotel Savoy, where she was staying during her Italian getaway in Florence.

In the caption, Malaika wrote, "Somewhere between the hills, the carbs, and the chaos… I accidentally fell in love with Florence. Didn't expect the hills around Florence to make me feel so held. Like the city just knew I needed to slow down."

What To Do In Florence, Italy?

If you are planning to take a trip to Florence, here are 5 things you must do in the city:

1. Explore the iconic Duomo and climb to the top for breathtaking views of Florence.

2. Take a tour of the Uffizi Gallery. It is home to some of the world's most famous artworks, including Botticelli's Birth of Venus.

3. Walk through the Ponte Vecchio, a medieval stone bridge lined with shops and boutiques.

4. Indulge in the local cuisine, from ribollita to bistecca alla fiorentina. Don't forget to sample some of the region's renowned Chianti wine.

5. Visit the Accademia Gallery to see Michelangelo's iconic sculpture, David, up close and personal.

