Esha Gupta Is Friday-Ready In Bronze Glam And Chocolate-Nude Lip

Esha Gupta looked like she was truly sun kissed and beaming in her latest Instagram photo dump. The Jannat 2 actress made sure to create a picture-worthy beauty moment out of a casual selfie that she clicked on the go.

Esha Gupta's bronzed goddess like selfie made heads turn on social media to the extent that the hits on the like button won't stop buzzing. The 39-year-old actress looked like a million bucks in her latest beauty outing that had her firstly clearing the way for her makeup to hog on all the limelight on the planet with her hair game. Her tresses were styled into a sleek low bun with little fringes of hair around her crown that framed her face to make for a perfect look.

If Esha Gupta's hair game was on point, then how could the star of the show, her makeup stay far behind? Esha went for a full on bronzed glam makeup look with radiant skin with an overall layer of bronzer, arched brows, mascara filled wispy eyelashes, contoured cheekbones, a touch of peach blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a chocolate-nude brown lip colour to finish off the bronzed glam look on the right note.

Esha Gupta's bronzed makeup moment was complete with a satiny nude lip.

