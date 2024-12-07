Esha Gupta Is Back At Looking Like A Dazzling Diva In An Aqua Blue Gown

Esha Gupta has a slew of enviable looks to take notes from. When not serving goals in bikinis, the actress often turns to statement bodycon dresses to raise the bar higher. She quite literally 'ate' when she looked like a true glittering goddess in her latest look. The actress slipped into a beautiful aqua blue number that was equal parts elegant and stunning. The backless detail was the highlight of her look. The collared neckline looked perfect with the flattering bodycon fit of the dress and the delicate shimmer element perfectly made it bookmark-worthy. Pink-toned makeup, glossy lips and coral blush enhanced her style even more. She ditched heavy-duty jewels and opted for dainty diamond earrings for her look.

Also Read: Esha Gupta "Served" A Winter Fashion Look In A Decadent Brown Satin Skirt Set

It is absolutely safe to say that Esha Gupta is a fashion marvel. The actress has always made a convincing case for why bodycon styles are a solid fashion move. The actress has often delivered endless party dressing goals and her recent look was just another addition to her stylish look-book. She turned to a striking cocoa-toned number to add heat to our chilly days. She paired a fitted halter-neck bodysuit with an equally stunning brown midi skirt. Her sleek, put-together was kept chic with a matte nude makeup and a sleek, pulled-back bun.

Also Read: Today We're Thankful For Esha Gupta Setting Autumnal Swim Wear Goals On Her Beach Day In Abu Dhabi