Esha Gupta "Served" A Winter Fashion Look In A Decadent Brown Satin Skirt Set

Esha Gupta is a true powerhouse when it comes to chic fashion. She seamlessly transitions from bikinis to gowns and always impresses the fashion world. Currently in full vacation mode in Dubai, Esha served major fashion goals with her latest Instagram post. In a series of stunning photos taken at the TATEL Dubai Restaurant, she dazzled in a mocha-coloured outfit that exuded elegance. The actress wore a chic halter-neck top that perfectly highlighted her curves. The top was paired with a satin pencil skirt in a slightly darker shade. For accessories, Esha chose a pair of ruby and diamond earrings and a statement ring. Her look was completed with Jimmy Choo's Postbox Red Patent Leather Sandals, which featured double straps with elastic on the inner side for a secure and comfortable fit. Esha's makeup was flawlessly done with a dewy glow, contoured rosy cheeks, glittery eyeshadow, thin eyeliner, defined brows and nude lips. She finished off her look with a neat bun.

Previously, Esha Gupta turned heads in a green-toned pre-pleated saree, that was as modern as it could get. The actress combined the timeless appeal of the high-waist saree with a contemporary edge by pairing it with a chunky gold chain drop ornament. The saree featured a thigh-high slit and a neatly pleated pallu draped over her shoulder. She complemented the look with a strapless blouse, which had matching gold chain straps in a halter-neck style. Esha accessorized with statement floral stud earrings, a gold cuffed floral bracelet and knotted gold heels. For her hair, the actress styled her short locks with her bangs swept to one side. Her bronzed makeup added a glamorous touch to her overall appearance.

Before that, Esha Gupta took a step back in time with her impeccable fashion sense at an awards function. She opted for a black and white silk bustier skirt set by the label Moonray. The look featured a double-layered strapless silk bralette, layered with a black silk top adorned with a silver floral design. The outfit was cinched at the waist. A white Hermes belt featuring a gold buckle added a touch of luxury. Esha paired this with a block-coloured A-line ankle-length skirt, which perfectly complemented the chic top. To elevate her outfit, she wore black mesh gloves embellished with holographic beaded details. For accessories, the diva chose dainty square-shaped crown solitaire earrings, a diamond ring and criss-cross strap kitten heels from Jimmy Choo. Her hair was styled in retro-style curls and her glam game enhanced the timeless beauty of her ensemble.

Esha Gupta's sophisticated yet playful style always wows the fashion police.

