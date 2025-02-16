Esha Gupta's Intense Weekend Workout Includes Pull-Ups, Lunges And More

Esha Gupta's fitness diaries have always served as just the inspiration we need to hit the gym.

The actress yet again levelled up her fitness game with her latest workout video.

Apart from her captivating performance, Esha Gupta's unfailing energy and dedication towards her holistic lifestyle has often served goals. Recently, her fitness coach posted a video on his Instagram stories where she was seen performing an array of exercises that seemed just the fittest way to get through the weekend.

She started off with a variation of pull-ups where she used a tyra band to perform the exercise. She used a well-balanced pace to do the workout. Pull-ups are known to strengthen the grip, improve posture and also help to build core strength.

Next up, she moved to single-arm seated rowing that helps to build a strong, well-defined back and improves shoulder stability. It also helps to improve your posture and helps to add intensity to your workout routine.

Next on her list was a variation of lunges that indeed a great way to work on your leg muscles. It strengthens the lower-body and helps to improve balance and flexibility.

