Nimrat Kaur In A Beautiful Sheer <i>Saree</i> Looks Nothing Short Of Stunning

Nimrat Kaur and her chic saree style streak is only meant to impress.

It indeed was a "golden night" for Nimrat Kaur at IIFA 2025. The actress made sure to turn the evening into a fashionable one with her stunning look.

Also Read: Visit Mumbai's Iconic Babulnath Temple For Your Next Pilgrimage Like Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur added yet another beautiful ethnic number to her style files as she slipped into a beige sheer saree to make a head-turning statement. The sheer number came with embroidered pattern that simply added an extra edge to her look. She draped the saree with a front pallu style that was one unique way to level up her look. She notched up the oomph factor with a glitzy blouse that came with sequin details and a plunging neckline.

Her makeup game was equally strong with a dewy glam served with flushed cheeks and glossy nude lips. She used just the right nude shades to create a breathtaking look. Her wavy hair were perfect to round off her attire in no time.

Also Read: Like Shilpa Shetty's "Journey Of Faith" Kedarnath Pilgrimage, 5 Spiritual Destinations To Visit In India