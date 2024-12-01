Like Nimrat Kaur "Zooming Into December," 5 Fun Winter Snow Activities To Try

As winter season is here, actress Nimrat Kaur can't help but miss her time from snow-capped mountains. The star is quite a travel lover and always shares travel tips and inspiration on her social media. Recently, the star shared a throwback video of herself enjoying an ATV ride. While the location is yet unknown to us, we just can't help but fall in love with the scenic view. If, like Nimrat, you too are an adventure lover, here are five snow adventures you must try this winter.

Skiing

Skiing is one of the most famous winter sports in India. The place draws hordes of skiers from around the globe every year. Skiing is a very simple yet fun activity, and to do it all you need are a decent pair of shoes, some gloves, and a good instructor. The most well-known places for skiing areas in India are Gulmarg, Auli, Manali, and Uttarakhand.

Snowboarding

Snowboarding is another winter sport that involves descending a slope that is covered with snow while standing on a board attached to a rider's feet with a special boot onto a mounted binding.

ATV Snow Ride

ATV ride in Gulmarg is another fun winter adventure to experience. An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) is a quad bike that rides transits through the tall pines in the forest and offers a mesmerising view of the Gulmarg meadow.

Trekking

It is another popular winter activity in India that boasts several winter trek trails. On to the snowy mountains of the Himalayas, rocky terrain treks are worth exploring.

Ice Sledding

Ice sledding is another snow activity that is quite fun and engaging. All you need to do is sit atop a wooden sledge and race down the snow-topped hills; the fun-filled twists and turns make it more interesting.

Planning a trip to snow-capped hill stations this winter? It looks like we have got you covered.

