Your Guide To An Enriching Trek To Kedarnath Inspired By Sara Ali Khan's Trip

Sara Ali Khan loves the mountains. Her spiritual sojourns often take her to Kedarnath. Seems like the actress harbours a special fondness for the temple situated in the Rudraprayag district of breathtaking Uttarakhand. Once again, answering the calls of the mountains, Sara embarked on a trip to Kedarnath and documented her travel experience on Instagram. She posed against the backdrop of the famous temple in the first picture, it was followed by her soaking in the soft rays of the sun leaning on a huge rock, surrounded by snow-covered mountains and rolling hills. The next few snaps captured Sara seeking blessings and performing puja. Scenic vistas of soft, fluffy clouds floating in the sky also made it to the album. In the final video, Sara explored the local markets, covering her face with a cap. “Jai Shree Kedar. The flowing of Mandakini. The aarti sounds. A milky ocean. Beyond the clouds,” read the caption.

Also Read: Like Sara Ali Khan, Visit These 5 Places To Witness The True Beauty Of Old Manali

If you wish to go on a Kedarnath trek, then follow these guidelines.

Be Prepared

The Kedarnath trek is a 16-km long uphill trail starting from Gaurikund that will demand great physical and mental strength. You should begin preparing at least a month prior to the trip. Some steps you can take are practising breathing exercises, jogging and brisk walking.

1. Carry Snacks

You will be physically exhausted at the end of the arduous trek to the temple. Hence, it is advised to consume light but filling snacks like peanuts, energy bars, dry food, dates and chocolates to be active. Don't forget to stay hydrated.

2. Bring Enough Cash

Do not expect to find ample online payment options during the trek as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system has a limited reach here. ATMs can have long queues as well. So, it is better to carry sufficient cash.

3. Take Essentials

Pack essential items like a power bank, gloves, ID cards, raincoats, first aid kits, fleece jackets, sweaters, thermals, woollen caps, appropriate footwear and sunscreen. A battery-operated torch can be a useful tool too.

4. Respect The Environment

Finally, you have to understand that since Kedarnath is a sacred site, it's necessary to respect the culture and local customs here. Do not litter during the trek and maintain cleanliness. Steer clear of plastic and properly dispose of waste.

Also Read: Just Like Sara Tendulkar, Live Like Royalty At These 7 Palace Resorts In Udaipur