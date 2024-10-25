Advertisement

Like Sara Ali Khan, Visit These 5 Places To Witness The True Beauty Of Old Manali

Sara Ali Khan enjoys her time in Old Manali and you can too with these places to visit

Read Time: 2 mins
Like Sara Ali Khan, Visit These 5 Places To Witness The True Beauty Of Old Manali
Visit These 5 Places On Your Trip To Old Manali Just Like Sara Ali Khan Did

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram account serves as a major travel guide for the Himalayas. The star loves to spend her time travelling and currently is busy exploring the beauty of Old Manali. Sharing some travel snippets on her social media, Sara was seen enjoying her time in the mountains along with her friend Tanya Ghavri. In the pictures, we can see Sara visited some of the famous sites of Old Manali. Just like Sara, if you too wish to visit the city, here are some must-visit places.

Also Read: Just Like Sara Tendulkar, Live Like Royalty At These 7 Palace Resorts In Udaipur

1. Jogini Waterfall

Located in the valley of Manali, about 3 kilometers away from the bustling town, Jogini Waterfall is a site to visit. What makes it a popular tourist spot is the trek from Vashisht Temple. The dazzling view of the River Beas and snow-capped peaks of Rohtang adds to the beauty of this waterfall. 

2. Naggar Castle 

This ancient masterpiece serves as both a rest house and a tourist attraction. The Castle in Naggar is a medieval mansion of wood and stone that overlooks the beautiful valley of Kullu. It also boasts of an art gallery, which comprises various paintings made by Russian artist Nicholas Roerich. 

3. Hidimba Temple 

Nestled amidst the snow-covered hills of Manali, the Hidimba Temple is a unique shrine dedicated to Hidimba Devi. Surrounded by gorgeous cedar forests, the interior of the temple makes it different from other temples. Its wooden doorways, walls, and cone-shaped roof add to the beauty of this site.

 4. Old Manali Market 

Shopping in Old Manali Market is a very different and therapeutic experience. Away from the busy lanes of Mall Road, the market is full of little outlets that are crowded with people. From funky t-shirts to fashionable accessories, one can find a lot of things here. 

5. Tibetan Monastery 

Manali has several colourful monasteries that represent the rich culture and history of the Tibetan people . Gadhan Thekchoking Gompa and the Himalayan Nyingampa Gompa are two famous monasteries here. 

Bookmark these places to witness the true beauty of Old Manali.

Also Read: Halloween 2024: These Tales About Spooky Locales In Delhi Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine

Sara Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan Travel, Sara Ali Khan Travel Videos
