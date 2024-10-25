Like Sara Ali Khan, Visit These 5 Places To Witness The True Beauty Of Old Manali

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram account serves as a major travel guide for the Himalayas. The star loves to spend her time travelling and currently is busy exploring the beauty of Old Manali. Sharing some travel snippets on her social media, Sara was seen enjoying her time in the mountains along with her friend Tanya Ghavri. In the pictures, we can see Sara visited some of the famous sites of Old Manali. Just like Sara, if you too wish to visit the city, here are some must-visit places.

1. Jogini Waterfall

Located in the valley of Manali, about 3 kilometers away from the bustling town, Jogini Waterfall is a site to visit. What makes it a popular tourist spot is the trek from Vashisht Temple. The dazzling view of the River Beas and snow-capped peaks of Rohtang adds to the beauty of this waterfall.

2. Naggar Castle

This ancient masterpiece serves as both a rest house and a tourist attraction. The Castle in Naggar is a medieval mansion of wood and stone that overlooks the beautiful valley of Kullu. It also boasts of an art gallery, which comprises various paintings made by Russian artist Nicholas Roerich.

3. Hidimba Temple

Nestled amidst the snow-covered hills of Manali, the Hidimba Temple is a unique shrine dedicated to Hidimba Devi. Surrounded by gorgeous cedar forests, the interior of the temple makes it different from other temples. Its wooden doorways, walls, and cone-shaped roof add to the beauty of this site.

4. Old Manali Market

Shopping in Old Manali Market is a very different and therapeutic experience. Away from the busy lanes of Mall Road, the market is full of little outlets that are crowded with people. From funky t-shirts to fashionable accessories, one can find a lot of things here.

5. Tibetan Monastery

Manali has several colourful monasteries that represent the rich culture and history of the Tibetan people . Gadhan Thekchoking Gompa and the Himalayan Nyingampa Gompa are two famous monasteries here.

Bookmark these places to witness the true beauty of Old Manali.

