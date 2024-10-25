Just Like Sara Tendulkar, Live Like Royalty At These 7 Palace Resorts In Udaipur

Sara Tendulkar has an undeniable love for travel, and her Instagram is a testament to it. Recently, she whisked away for a quick "36 hours" in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and her photos have us captivated by the city's charm. In a series of posts, Sara highlighted the timeless allure of the City of Lakes. Her luxurious retreat? The iconic Taj Lake Palace—a haven of regal architecture, surrounded by serene waters, rolling hills, and the picturesque beauty of Udaipur. Dreaming of your own taste of royalty? We've curated a list of some of Udaipur's most luxurious palatial stays to inspire your next royal getaway.

Also Read: Sara Tendulkar Spent "36 Hours In Udaipur" At This Luxurious Palace Hotel On Lake Pichola

1. The Oberoi Udaivilas

Spread over 50 acres, the Oberoi Udaivilas boasts grand architecture inspired by the palaces of Rajasthan. The property is built on a 200-year-old hunting ground of the Maharana Mewar. Located on the banks of Udaipur's Lake Pichola, it has 3 restaurants, 2 outdoor pools, and a luxurious spa.

2. Raffles Udaipur

Raffles Udaipur is a private oasis and haven for cultural travellers who are on a quest for peace, luxury, and calm. The hotel rests on a serene island nestled amidst the Aravali range and Udai Sagar Lake. With all the necessary amenities and luxurious rooms, one will surely enjoy their time here.

3. Shiv Niwas Palace

This architectural marvel offers elegant suites featuring traditional decor. From well equipped suites to various amenities, this palace offers tranquility and serenity.

4. The Leela Palace Udaipur

With its breathtaking view of the Aravalli Mountains, it stands majestically in a natural setting on the banks of Lake Pichola. The hotel offers an opportunity to experience royal living of majestic times. All the rooms and suites of this hotel overlook the tranquil waters of the lake.

5. Aurika

In the heart or the City of Lakes, is the beautiful Aurika. This resort is one of the best upscale hoyels in Udaipur. With its grand courtyards, terraced garden and glided interiors, one will surely enjoy their time here.

6. Trident Hotel

Surrounded by landscaped gardens, Trident Udaipur is located on the banks of the Pichola Lake and offers a serene stay all through the year. It houses 3 dining options and an outdoor pool for added luxury.

7. Taj Fateh Prakash

Located on the eastern shores of the picturesque Lake Pichola, this palace have been floated straight out of a fairytale. The suites and rooms of the palace are decorated with original paintings and period furniture.

Experience luxury and royalty like Sara by planning your stay at these hotels.

Also Read: Halloween 2024: 5 Most Haunted Places In Mumbai That You Wouldn't Want To Visit Alone