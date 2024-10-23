Sara Tendulkar Spent "36 Hours In Udaipur" At This Luxurious Palace Hotel On Lake Pichola

Sara Tendulkar has been creating quite a buzz on the internet for all sorts of reasons; from her flawless beauty, to her effortlessly glam OOTDs, to her travel diaries and much more. This time too, the star kid lived up to her travel junkie reputation when she dropped a dump of pictures and videos of her recent visit to Udaipur where she was staying at the Taj Lake Palace along with her mother Anjali Tendulkar. Sara shared spell-binding views of the one-of-a-kind lake palace set on the Lake Pichola. She captioned her post "36 hours in Udaipur" along with flower, yacht, fountain and music emojis to go.

Sara enjoyed her time marvelling at the marble architecture of the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur. She posed for pictures under the sun with her mother, photographed floral vases and the royal interiors with handcrafted mirror work that had an old world charm. That's not all; she also tucked into a delish Rajasthani thali spread, took a boat ride on the lake Pichola and even enjoyed the traditional Manganiyar folk music originating from the desert state of Rajasthan during her stay.

Following Sara Tendulkar's trail, here are highlights of the Taj Lake Palace that are worth checking out on your next visit.

1. The Taj Lake Palace Is Dipped In Regal History

The Taj Lake Palace completed construction by the Maharana Jagat Singh II in the year 1746 and was meant to be his pleasure place during the summer months. The experts and historians at the hotel provide a hands-on walk through of the architecture that evokes the property's extraordinary history.

2. A Royal Welcome

Step into the Taj Lake Palace and be welcomed by fragrant rose petals being showered onto you along with refreshments and a traditional Rajasthani welcome using chattra-styled umbrellas held by royal guards who escort you inside the property.

3. Heritage Walk Down Historical Corridors

Jet-set on a captivating and enriching guided tour of the palace by Taj Lake Palace's in-house historians who tell all about the anecdotes of the kings and princes who once called this palace home.

4. J Wellness Circle Boat Session

The Taj Lake Palace offers a double spa suite in royal fashion that offers relaxation in a lounge, a steam room, shower, soaking pool and a dining area for the perfect unwinding session.

5. Personalised Dining For Guests

The Taj Lake Palace offers a private, starlit setting, a menu put together by master chefs and the signature Taj hospitality and service. Everything prepares you for the most romantic and regal experiences Udaipur has to offer with a made-to-order dining experience just for you.

Sara Tendulkar's "36 hours in Udaipur" at the exquisite Taj Lake Palace on Lake Pichola makes us want to pack our bags and leave too.

