Neha Sharma Adds A Pop Of Vibrant Orange To Her Summer Closet In A Cutout Gown

If mastering fashion were a compliment, Neha Sharma would surely wear it with pride. The Bad Newz actress has a knack for redefining sartorial statements, no matter the outfit. Whether she is playfully styling denim-on-denim or redefining red carpet elegance, Neha Sharma consistently puts her best fashion foot forward. This time around, she looked every bit the diva that she is in an orange-hued gown from the label Supria Munjal.

Neha Sharma slipped into an bright orange-hued gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and an eye-catching cut-out detailing at the front. But the main highlight of the ensemble was the floor-length voluminous train and the oversized ruffled sleeves, that made it look no less than pure drama. The voluminous skirt created with a chiffon fabric was attached to the body-con upper bodice that provided her ample space for comfortable cascading.

To style her look for the day, Neha ditched any heavy accessories and left her gown to make all the noise. For makeup, she took the bold route and oozed glamour from all sides. She went with a dewy base, which was further elevated with a dollop of blush dabbed on her cheeks. A few drops of highlighter mixed with the colours from her nude palette added charm to her pretty face.

Further, it was her bold, kohl-rimmed eyes that screamed for attention. The Raghu Romeo actress completed her eye makeup with bold strokes of eyeliner and a smokey golden effect around the edges. Complementing it, Neha opted for a nude brown hue for her lips using the YSL Loveshine Candy Glaze in the shade Nude Pleasure to ace her power dressing game.

Finally, she left her straight tresses open to cascade down her shoulders in soft curls, adding an oomph factor to her overall appearance.

This is not the first time Neha has left us gazing at her fashionable avatars. A few months back, the diva dolled up in a floral dress for one of the looks during her beachy vacation. She kept it minimal and chic in her beach-friendly attire, featuring a cute bow at the front. A floor-length gown, alongside thin straps, dished out pure fashion goals for vacations.

She wore a huge hat to complement her attire and this made her look simply stunning. For makeup, the star kept it subtle with an ample amount of blush on her cheeks, giving a fresh spin to her face. Plump pink lips, as well as her messy open hair, did the rest of the magic. But not to miss, her cute smile that added stars to her overall charm.

Neha Sharma's mandarin orange cutout gown is a total sartorial mood.

