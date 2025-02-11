Here Are 5 Places To Visit On Your Next Trip To Frankfurt Like Neha Sharma

Neha Sharma is a big-time travel enthusiast, and her social media is proof. The star is quite active on social media, always sharing about her travel snippets. Recently, Neha has been busy exploring the city of Frankfurt. If, like Neha, you too wish to plan a trip here, we have listed all the places you should visit on your trip there. Take a look!

1. Frankfurt's Old Town

If you're planning to visit Frankfurt, then Frankfurt's old town centre should be at the top of your bucket list. This place is home to several iconic buildings that take you through the history of this beautiful city in the form of stunning architecture.

2. Museum District

The museum district is a district in Frankfurt, which is home to 16 museums, like the German Architecture Museum, the Film Museum, the Icon Museum and more. Located on the riverbank, the museum district places to visit in Frankfurt are its homes and architecture.

3. Palm Garden

The Palm Garden in Frankfurt is a paradise of plants and has a variety of plants from across the world. This place is a perfect getaway to enjoy a picnic with your loved ones. A beautiful walk here, while enjoying spectacular views of the park, will give you memories that will last forever.

4. Frankfurt Cathedral

If you are interested in learning the history of Frankfurt, then this place is worth a visit. It is one of the largest religious buildings in the city, which has some amazing artwork, like a unique high altar and the Maria Schalf altar.

5. The Old Opera House

The old opera house is one of the most famous Frankfurt tourist attractions for all the music lovers. The place hosts more than 300 music events, including classical and others. You can also enjoy delectable meals at restaurants and cafes in the opera house.

