Ishaan Khatter's Latest Workout Is All About Building Muscle Strength And Shoulder Stability

Ishaan Khatter is an avid fitness lover. From flexing his muscles with brother Shahid Kapoor to going on walks and involving in challenging exercises, the actor keeps setting fitness goals. His recent post on Instagram features him taking part in one such customised version of a gym exercise: the cable fly, to enhance his chest strength. In a clip, he was seen kneeling on a trolley with his body straightened to 90-degrees without the buttocks resting on his heels.

Afterwards, he was seen grasping the handle firmly and pushing the strings outwards so as to work on the resistance while stabilising his spine. Midway in the video, his fitness trainer was also seen helping him avoid any arching of his back throughout the exercise. This exercise has major benefits for the body. It improves shoulder stability and muscle development and is also a controlled exercise option for those with joint discomfort.

Ishaan Khatter often makes his fans a part of his fitness regime. These don't always feature him sweating it out at the gym but also taking a couple of minutes out from his schedule for a simple physical activity. In a post on Instagram, he was seen rooting for the benefits of walking. Dressed in a white T-shirt and blue shorts, he was seen buckling up his shoelaces in the opening frame of his carousel.

Afterwards, the actor also shared a few glimpses from his walking session and captioned them as “Walk-n-talk.” Thirty minutes of walking everyday has multiple benefits - it improves cardiovascular health, minds weight management, builds bone strength, enhances mood, and reduces the risk of chronic diseases.

Before that, Ishaan Khatter talked about his mental health. Without shying away from opening up, he declared himself to be an “over-thinker”. In an interview with The Dirty Magazine, Ishaan threw light on how he deals with anxiety. According to him, being hard on himself is part of his hyper-independent personality.

When asked if he was happy with himself and who he is, he said, “I sleep well at night. I have a good sense of my priorities, my loyalties. I don't worry too much about what people think. There's always self-questioning, that's very important to me. I used to be hard on myself but I'm getting better at that.”

He continued, “I am an overthinker, but I don't always voice my thoughts. I have a lot of them, maybe I should write. I love notebooks. I buy a lot of them and make random notes,” adding that he journals his thoughts “very haphazardly”.

