World Health Day 2025: Shilpa Shetty's Latest Monday Motivation Video Is All About The Power Of Yoga

Shilpa Shetty's fitness game? Totally unmatched. Whether it's hitting the gym, flowing through yoga, or sticking to a clean diet – she does it all to maintain that enviable physique. On April 7, the actress dropped the latest edition of her Monday Motivation series on Instagram — and of course, we had to take notice. Posted on the occasion of World Health Day, the video was all about the magic of yoga. Dressed in stylish gymwear, Shilpa can be seen nailing a series of yoga poses with grace and precision. Her dedication really shines through in every move. The actress performed a total of three asanas: Dhanurasana (bow pose), Setu Bandhasana (bridge pose) and Chakrasana (wheel pose) — each one executed like a true yogini.

In her caption, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “As we celebrate World Health Day, celebrate your health every day, it's your greatest wealth.”

The actress also explained the benefits of all three yoga poses

1. Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

This yoga pose is a great yoga pose that helps make your back and core muscles stronger. It also improves flexibility in your spine, shoulders, hips and thighs. It is good for your digestion and helps your stomach work better. It also supports the health of important organs like the liver, pancreas and intestines.

2. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Setu Bandhasana strengthens your back, hips, thighs and tummy muscles. It also helps your thyroid gland work properly, which is important for controlling your energy and body functions. This pose is especially helpful for people who have back pain.

3. Chakrasana (Wheel Pose)

This pose can make your arms, shoulders, back, legs and core muscles strong. It also improves blood flow to your brain, heart and other important organs in the body. Practising this pose can help you think more clearly and stay mentally focused.

If you also want to stay fit, follow Shilpa Shetty's lead and include these yoga poses in your fitness routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.