International Yoga Day 2023: Perform These Asanas Post-Dinner For Better Digestion

International Yoga Day 2023: Vajrasana is a great yoga pose to perform post-dinner for better digestion

We are often advised to not workout after eating. However, yoga is an activity that may be done even after a substantial meal. Yoga is very important for many daily physical processes, including digestion, and it can also aid with the issue of constipation. Your body can be detoxified through yoga. Furthermore, it aids in relieving indigestion, cramps, and bloating which are typically brought on by overeating.

After overeating, it can be challenging to get your digestive system back to normal. However, there are several yoga poses that can help. After dinner, one can practice specific yoga poses that can aid in better digestion and make the stomach feel lighter. Continue reading this article as we share the best yoga asanas to perform post-dinner for better digestion.

International Yoga day 2023: Follow these yoga asanas to improve digestion post-dinner:

1. Supta Baddha Konasana

Lay flat and straight on the ground facing the sky

The bottoms of your feet should touch when you bend your knees

Loosen the shoulders away from the ears

Hold the position for up to a minute while taking calm, deep breaths

Slowly retrace your steps to where you were

2. Vajrasana

Stand upright with both arms by your sides

Bow down on your mat and slowly lower your knees

With the toes pointing outward, place your hips on your heels

Keep your heels slightly apart

Placing your hands in Prapthimudra while kneeling

Straighten your spine and face forward

Hold this position for a while

3. Balasana

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

4. Gomukhasana

First, take your left leg and position your ankle close to your left buttock

After that, keep your right leg on your left leg such that the knees of the legs are in contact

Make use of both your hands and position them behind you such that your right and left hands touch

Keep in mind to maintain a straight back while performing this

Hold this yoga position for between 30 and 60 seconds. If you want to try it again, just switch positions

5. Adho Mukha Svanasana

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

6. Urdhva Prasarita Padasana

Start with lying on your back

Breathe deeply now

Exhale as you lift both of your legs up until they are at a 90-degree angle

Hold the posture as long as you like, up to a few seconds

As you exhale, take your legs back to the resting position

Continue the cycle at least five times

Follow these asanas sometime after dinner for better digestion and also for better quality sleep.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.