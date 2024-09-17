These Yoga Asanas Can Help Boost Digestion

These poses, when practiced regularly, can help improve digestion and reduce discomfort

Yoga can significantly boost digestion by stimulating the digestive organs, enhancing blood flow, and reducing stress, which all support better digestion. Certain yoga poses massage the stomach and intestines, promoting the release of digestive enzymes and improving the movement of food through the digestive tract. Yoga also helps relax the body and mind, which can reduce symptoms of indigestion often triggered by stress. Specific poses, particularly those that involve twisting or compressing the abdominal area, are especially effective in aiding digestion. Read on as we share a step-by-step for poses that may be helpful in improving digestion.

Here are 5 yoga poses that can help boost digestion

1. Paschimottanasana

This pose stretches the entire back and stimulates the abdominal organs, improving digestion.

Sit on the floor with legs extended straight in front.

Flex your feet, keeping the spine straight.

Inhale, lengthen your spine, and as you exhale, fold forward from the hips, reaching for your feet or ankles.

Hold your feet or shins, keeping your neck and back relaxed.

Breathe deeply and stay in the pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Inhale to come back up slowly.

2. Pavanamuktasana

This pose helps relieve gas, constipation, and bloating.

Lie on your back with legs extended.

Inhale, and as you exhale, bend your right knee and bring it toward your chest.

Hug the knee with both hands, pressing it gently into your stomach.

Hold the position for 30 seconds while breathing deeply.

Release and switch to the left leg, repeating the steps.

You can also bring both knees to your chest and rock gently side to side to massage the intestines.

3. Marjaryasana-Bitilasana

This pose increases blood circulation to the digestive organs and improves gut function.

Start on all fours with wrists under shoulders and knees under hips.

Inhale, drop your belly, lift your head and tailbone upwards (Cow Pose).

Exhale, round your back, tuck your chin to your chest, and engage your core (Cat Pose).

Continue to alternate between Cat and Cow with each breath, moving slowly and smoothly.

Repeat for 1-2 minutes.

4. Parivrtta Trikonasana

This twist helps detoxify the digestive system and improves metabolism.

Stand with feet wide apart, turning the right foot out and the left foot slightly inward.

Inhale, raise your arms parallel to the floor.

Exhale and twist your torso to the right, reaching your left hand toward your right foot.

Place your left hand on the floor or your shin, and extend your right hand up towards the ceiling.

Hold for 30 seconds while breathing deeply, then switch sides.

To come out of the pose, slowly stand up while inhaling.

5. Dhanurasana

This pose strengthens the abdominal muscles and stimulates digestion by compressing the stomach.

Lie on your stomach with legs extended and arms by your sides.

Bend your knees and reach your hands back to grab your ankles.

Inhale, lift your chest off the ground while pulling your legs up and back.

Hold the pose while taking deep breaths for 20-30 seconds.

Exhale, release your ankles, and slowly lower your body back to the mat.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.