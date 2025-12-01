Nutritionist Shares 4 Simple Foods That Fix Bad Breath Naturally

Bad breath is one of those things no one wants to talk about, yet almost everyone has dealt with at some point. We usually think brushing twice a day and using mouthwash should fix it. And yes, oral hygiene matters. But sometimes, even after doing everything right, that strange smell does not go away. That's because the problem may not be in your mouth at all. Many experts say that your gut can play a huge role in how your breath smells. When digestion slows down, food can ferment, gases build up, and these compounds can travel through your bloodstream and affect your breath. So the real solution may lie deeper than toothpaste.

On Thursday, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a helpful video on Instagram explaining this connection. She pointed out that, “Brushing every day but still have bad breath? Maybe the problem is not your mouth, it is your gut.” In her post, the nutritionist talked about why this happens and how simple ingredients in your kitchen can naturally help.

Here is what she explained:

1. Ginger

Nmami Agarwal's first pick was ginger. She explained that ginger contains gingerol, which boosts saliva flow and supports gut movement. When your gut is sluggish, food stays longer and can ferment. Ginger helps your stomach empty on time, reducing the chances of bad odour forming in the first place.

2. Fennel Seeds

Next on her list were fennel seeds. They contain a compound called anethole, which has antimicrobial properties. Nmami said that fennel helps reduce gut gas and also works on sulfur-containing compounds — the main reason behind that strong, unpleasant smell. This makes fennel a great after-meal habit.

3. Peppermint

Peppermint, which contains menthol, has natural antibacterial effects. The nutritionist shared that peppermint works on bacteria both in the mouth and the gut. That cool, fresh feeling also reflects how it soothes digestion and reduces odour.

4. Clove

The last ingredient she mentioned was clove. According to her, clove has strong antiseptic and antibacterial action. It helps kill odour-causing bacteria, making it a powerful natural freshener. When your digestion runs smoothly, she said, “your mouth stays fresh.”

In her caption, Nmami wrote that bad breath is “sometimes your gut trying to tell you something.” She added that these four everyday foods – ginger, fennel seeds, peppermint, and clove – freshen your breath while calming your digestion. The nutritionist called it a “mini spa session” for your gut. Her final reminder was simple: if something feels off, do not just blame your toothpaste. Check your digestion too.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.