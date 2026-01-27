Intelligence Bureau 2025 Exam: Security Assistant/MT Tier 1 Result Out, Download Directly Here

Intelligence Bureau SA/MT Tier 1 Result 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Security Assistant (SA) Motor Transport (MT) 2025 examination roll number-wise tier 1 result today, January 27, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their result on the official website mha.gov.in. The examination was held on October 10, 2025.

MHA Intelligence Bureau SA MT Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website mha.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "IB SA MT Result".

The result link will be downloaded. Paste the link in your web browser.

Click on the result link and your IB SA MT result will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

Download Link - "MHA IB SA MT Tier 1 Result Download Link"

Those who have qualified the examination will be required to appear for the Tier 2 examination. The ministry has said that the admit card/ call letter details of candidates will be notified to them through SMS/email.

Details Provided By MHA Alongside Admit Card For Tier 2

There are several other details that will provided with the call letter. Some of them include: