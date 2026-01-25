Intelligence Bureau MTS Exam 2025: Download Admit Card, Check Exam Guidelines, Scheme

IB MTS Admit Card 2026: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the admit card for Intelligence Bureau (IB) Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) tier 1 examination scheduled for January 27, 2026. Candidates can download their admit cards using their user id and password on the official website of the MHA - mha.gov.in.

Intelligence Bureau MTS Recruitment 2025: Exam Scheme

The examination will be conducted online in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format comprising 100 questions worth 1 mark each from four subjects - General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Numerical/Analytical/Logical ability and Reasoning and English Language. A negative marking of one-fourth of marks is applicable.

Exam Day Instructions

Candidates must ensure that they reach their exam centre at least 30 minutes before the examination begins. They should not bring any electronic devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, smartwatches, calculators, etc.

Admit Card Download - "IB MTS Exam Admit Card Download Link"

Selection Process

The selection process includes the Tier 1 and Tier 2 examinations, followed by the release of the final merit list. Tier 2 is only qualifying in nature, meaning its scores will not be considered while preparing the final merit list. Candidates who make it to the merit list will be called for document verification and a medical examination.

The salary is offered under Pay Level 1, ranging from Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 56,900, along with Central Government allowances, Special Security Allowance, and cash compensation for duty performed on holidays.