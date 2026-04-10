Internet Slams 'Actor-Doctor' Sreeleela Over 'Periods Not An Excuse' Remark: "Don't Undermine Women's Pain"

Actress Sreeleela has drawn criticism on social media following her recent remarks about menstruation made during a public appearance.

What's Happening

The actor, who recently earned her medical degree from DY Patil University, Mumbai, spoke about pushing beyond physical limitations while addressing an audience at the success party of Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

During her speech, Sreeleela said, "All of my songs, I can say, most of them at least have been appreciated. I have shot while I have been on my period, so that is not an excuse anywhere. When we want things in power, when we say we want things equally. I feel we have to push beyond physiological barriers. So psychological, physiological, all of this is not an excuse."

Internet Reacts

Her comments quickly triggered reactions online, with many users expressing disagreement and pointing out that menstrual experiences differ significantly from person to person.

One user wrote, "It's different for everyone, just cause you can jump around doesn't mean someone else can too."

Another commented, "What?! Period pains for others, including me, are excruciatingly painful. And every single month, we women go to work, raise kids, do everything while in such pain. So what excuse do we give?"

A third user shared, "So just because you have an easy time during periods, don't undermine the pain and suffering of other women who are suffering from horrible pain during periods. It's 2026, are we still medically undermining women and calling their pain an excuse??!! And she is a doctor? Shame on her!"

Sreeleela has not issued any clarification or response to the backlash so far.

Career So Far And Upcoming Projects

Sreeleela made her acting debut with Kiss (2019) and gained wider recognition with her appearance in Pushpa 2: The Rule, where she featured in the dance number Kissamik alongside Allu Arjun.

She is set to appear next in Anurag Basu's upcoming musical romance film alongside Kartik Aaryan. Additionally, she will star opposite Dhanush in his next project, tentatively titled D55, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.