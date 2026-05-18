Are Sreeleela And Cricketer Tilak Varma Dating? Actor's Mother Reacts

Speculation is rife that actress Sreeleela and cricketer Tilak Varma have been dating for a while. While the duo have remained tight-lipped about the rumours, Sreeleela's mother cleared the air, claiming there is no truth to them.

"These rumours are absolutely false and have no truth in them," Dr. Swarnalatha told Deccan Chronicle. "We do not know how such stories emerge. There is not even an iota of truth in reports claiming that Sreeleela and Tilak Varma have been seeing each other for the past year. It is purely a figment of imagination."

"Both incidents were purely coincidental and nothing more," she said. "However, social media unnecessarily creates stories out of unrelated events, which is unfair."

Rumours of Tilak Varma and Sreeleela dating first surfaced last year.

During the Vaikuntha Ekadashi celebrations in December 2025, Sreeleela visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple with her mother, Dr. Swarnalatha, while Tilak was reportedly present with his family around the same time.

Another incident that added to the buzz occurred during a T20 World Cup match at Wankhede Stadium, where Sreeleela attended the game and a member of her team was allegedly seen wearing a jersey linked to Tilak.

Tilak Varma represents Hyderabad in domestic cricket and plays for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, while Sreeleela predominantly works in the Telugu film industry. She has appeared in films such as Bhagavanth Kesari and Pushpa 2. She will make her big Hindi debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's romantic film.

About Sreeleela's plans for the coming months, her mother shared, "She is preparing for her NEET-PG examination scheduled in June. Right now, her concentration is entirely on studies and films. She has another five to six years ahead for such personal matters and is balancing both academics and her career very well."