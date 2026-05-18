YouTuber Anurag Dobhal Reveals Selling His Bike Collection Amid Money Troubles: 'Rs 10 Crore <i>Ka</i> Dream'

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Anurag Dobhal, who had made headlines in March after crashing his car while livestreaming on Instagram, has now revealed that he has sold his high-end bike collection, reportedly valued at around Rs 10 crore.

Details

The YouTuber visited the garage where he once kept his premium bikes. During the visit, he became emotional while speaking about the challenging phase he is going through and his efforts to stabilise his life again.

Anurag said in the video, "The empire we built is empty today. We had to sell off most of the bikes last year. We only have two bikes left. I had to sell the bikes because I was dealing with a financial crisis daily, and I was in dire need of money. Only I know how I survived that time; there was instability around me. It hurt when every bike was sold. I was not in the vlogging zone, so I couldn't share earlier. The garage property is also not in my name, so the electricity was cut off."

He added, "I had planned to relaunch my merchandise last year, but we couldn't do it. I am very emotional standing here. Ultimately, we had to vacate the garage. We will try to rebuild everything we once owned. I was also very upset while leaving Dehradun."

He titled the vlog, "Apney Rs 10 crore ka dream garage aaj aisa hogaya hai. Big loss (Our dream garage worth Rs10 crore has ended up like this today)."

Anurag Dobhal's Car Crash

In the first week of March, Anurag Dobhal livestreamed a video while driving a car, in which he made several allegations against members of his family. He claimed that he had been under significant stress due to his interfaith marriage with Ritika Chauhan.

"Let's go for the final drive," Dobhal said during the livestream from the car, which he was driving at 150 km/hour. "And it's goodbye," he added, before crashing into the barriers. He was taken to hospital.

After the accident, Anurag's condition was critical. His manager, Rohit Panday, shared updates. In the initial days after the crash, Anurag Dobhal remained in the ICU. After his condition stabilised, the manager said that the YouTuber's lungs were partially damaged and that he had developed a serious infection during treatment. He was diagnosed with severe pneumonia.

On March 20, UK07 Rider was discharged and taken to a friend's farmhouse to recover from the injuries he sustained in the accident.

The same month, he and his wife Ritika welcomed their first child.



Also Read: YouTuber Anurag Dobhal Welcomes Baby Boy On Ram Navami: "Doosra Janam Mere Bachey Ke Liye"