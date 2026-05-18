Ameesha Patel Slams 'Indian Mentality Of Pulling Others Down' After Alia Bhatt's Cannes Backlash

Alia Bhatt recently attended the Cannes Film Festival. Though she stunned fans with her gorgeous looks, one video in particular went viral and invited some backlash. The actress was trolled over the video in which she was seemingly not recognised by the media. Social media users claimed that photographers appeared to be focused on other celebrities instead of taking her pictures. Now, in the wake of this, Ameesha Patel seemed to take a stand for the actress as she slammed the trolling culture.

Details

Ameesha Patel wrote two tweets. In the first tweet, the actress wrote, "Recent activities have clearly made it evident that our own INDIAN mentality has become to pull others down. We call ourselves one nation and united-but are we actually?"

In another tweet, Ameesha wrote, "Actors here in INDIA are more badly trolled by our own people than Hollywood stars are within their country by their own people, which is so sad! Whether it's an Indian star's appearance or attire at big events, they sadly become targets of their own people! Such a shame!"

The 79th Cannes Film Festival started on May 12 and is scheduled to run until May 23.

Alia herself addressed the trolling. After posting a reel of her custom ivory silk saree-gown from Cannes, one user commented, "What a pity, no one noticed you," followed by a laughing emoji. Alia replied, "Why pity, love? You noticed me :)"

Alia Bhatt Gets Trolled Online

Alia was subjected to online trolling over a viral clip from the Cannes Film Festival 2026. The viral clip showed Alia posing confidently on the Cannes red carpet, smiling, waving, and blowing kisses. However, social media users claimed that photographers appeared to be focused on other celebrities instead of clicking her pictures.

This marked Alia Bhatt's second consecutive appearance at the Cannes Film Festival as a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris.



Also Read: Soni Razdan Hits Back At Trolls Over Alia Bhatt's Viral Cannes Video: 'Social Media Has A Lot Of Hate'