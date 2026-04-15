Kartik Aaryan's <i>Naagzilla</i> Pushed To February 2027 For Valentine's Week Release

Kartik Aaryan's much-awaited fantasy comedy Naagzilla now has a new release date. The film will hit cinemas on February 12, 2027, pushing it six months ahead of its originally announced August 14, 2026, debut.

The update was shared by trade analyst Taran Aadarsh on X with the message, "KARTIK AARYAN: 'NAAGZILLA' RELEASE DATE LOCKED – VALENTINE'S DAY 2027... Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films' upcoming film #Naagzilla, a creature comedy starring #KartikAaryan, is set to release on 12 Feb 2027 [#ValentineDay weekend]."

He added, "A world of shape-shifting snakes, rooted in #Indian folklore, #Naagzilla is directed by #MrighdeepSinghLamba [of the #Fukrey franchise]. Produced by #KaranJohar, #MahaveerJain, #AdarPoonawalla, #ApoorvaMehta, #MrighdeepSinghLamba, and #NeetuMJain. Co-produced Marijke deSouza and Divyansh Jain... Written by Gautam Mehra."

KARTIK AARYAN: 'NAAGZILLA' RELEASE DATE LOCKED – VALENTINE'S DAY 2027... Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films' upcoming film #Naagzilla, a creature comedy starring #KartikAaryan, is set to release on 12 Feb 2027 [#ValentineDay weekend].



A world of shape-shifting snakes,… pic.twitter.com/2Oi4tCPtkz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2026

Kartik Aaryan earlier shared a motion poster from Naagzilla on Instagram. It featured the actor dressed in blue jeans, with his back to the camera, standing inside a snake den and gazing at a distant city skyline. His human skin gradually shifted into a green, scaly snake texture.

In the background, Kartik can be heard saying, “Icchadhari naag. Ruup badalne ke shakti rakhne waale saap. Jaise ki main. Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand. Umar 631 saal. Insano wali picturein toh bohot dekhli aab dekho naago waali picture. (Shape-shifting serpents. Just like me. Age: 631 years. You must have seen enough movies featuring humans, now, watch a film about snakes.)”

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Naagzilla is produced by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. The film is touted to be a high-concept supernatural fantasy rooted in Indian folklore.

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