<i>Saiyaara</i> Actor Ahaan Panday Crosses 1 Million Instagram Followers After Film's Massive Success

Saiyaara, led by debutant Ahaan Panday and Prime Video's Big Girls Don't Cry fame Aneet Padda, is busy breaking records at the box office. The film, directed by Mohit Suri, premiered on the big screens on July 18.

Saiyaara's roaring success streak has taken Ahaan Panday to overnight fame. In another milestone achievement, the 27-year-old now boasts more than 1 million followers on Instagram. The spike in numbers comes after the movie's release, prior to which he had around 460K-480K followers.

At present, Ahaan Panday's Instagram follower list has skyrocketed to an impressive 1.1 million.

A few days ago, Ahaan Panday wrote an elaborate post on Instagram, giving a shoutout to Mohit Suri and the film team.

For the director, he wrote, “You might've met me a year ago, but the truth is, I met you long before that. I met you through the stereo system in my car, with my grandmother, when we'd go pick up cassettes of every one of your films.”

Ahaan Panday added, “I met you in the cinema hall, watching Aashiqui 2 with my mother and sister— we cried through the ending and then cried again because we had to translate every dialogue for my mother. I met you in the dubsmashes I made to your music. I met you in my moments of pain and in my moments of love. Take a look:

After an opening day collection of Rs 21.5 crore, Saiyaara minted Rs 26 crore on its first Saturday (July 19), followed by Rs 35.75 crore — the highest on its first Sunday (July 20), as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. On Day 4, the romantic drama grossed Rs 22.50 crore. This brings the film's total box office collection to Rs 105.75 crore.

Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Film, is an intense love story between a young couple — struggling musician Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday) and an aspiring writer Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. Together they embark on a journey of love, loss and heartbreak.