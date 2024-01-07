Alia Bhatt With Mom-In-Law Neetu Kapoor And Dad Mahesh Bhatt - Meet Ranbir Kapoor's Cheer Squad At Animal Success Bash

A star-studded Animal success party

The makers of Animal hosted a party on Saturday night to celebrate the huge success of the film at the box office. At the success party, Ranbir Kapoor's plus was his wife, Alia Bhatt. The duo looked ravishing as they stepped foot on the red carpet in their party best. While Alia Bhatt slipped into a magnificent blue dress for the night, her husband Ranbir complemented her in a black suit. The couple were all smiles as they posed for pictures. Ranbir's cheer squad also included his mom Neetu Kapoor and father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt, who were also seen posing with the celeb couple.

His Animal co-stars Triptii Dimri Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and others were also spotted at the party. Ranbir Kapoor was seen greeting Rashmika on the red carpet. Rashmika, who played the role of Geetanjali, Ranbir's wife in the film looked lovely in black gown. Also dressed in black was Triptii Dimri, whose potrayal of Zoya in Animal earned her a huge fan folowing Animal Kapoor and Bobby Deol, who played the antagonist was also spotted at the success bash.

Veteran actors like Prem Chopra, and Suresh Oberoi, who also featured in the film in supporting roles attended the success bash. Suresh Oberoi was accompanied by his son Vivek Oberoi.

Others spotted at the party included Suniel Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jackie Shroff etc.

Adding glamour to the evening were also actresses Vidya Balan, Radhika Madan, Tamannaah, Rasha Thadani, Rakul Preet Singh, celeb couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelaia D'Souza.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. Animal centers around the troubled father-son relationship. Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father played by Anil Kapoor. The film early nearly ₹550 crore at the domestic box office.