Shalini Passi Reveals Her Music Teacher Wasn't Happy With Her Singing On Fabulous Lives: "You Can't Be Singing In This Voice"

Shalini Passi has become an internet sensation ever since the third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives started streaming on Netflix. A new face this season, Shalini who is an art collector and philanthropist, grabbed attention with her unique personality and her many talents. One of them is her singing skills, which she demonstrated on the show quite a few times. But during a recent media interaction, she revealed that her music teacher wasn't happy with her singing skills and even told her that lack of practice was evident.

"For the singing shot, my sir told me that 'you have not been practicing. You have had no time post-COVID. My students go to Indian Idol. You cannot sing'. He told me, 'Madam, I am a respected person. My students go to Indian Idol. You can't be singing in this voice without any rehearsals,'" Shalini revealed.

But despite the negative feedback from her teacher, the love and support from the audience is something Shalini had hardly expected. "The kind of love that I am getting is something else. Like people are saying 'we want to be like you, we love what you do, we love your singing'. I am like, 'What?' They are like the giraffe would have come," Shalini said.

Shalini Passi is married to Sanjay Passi, a businessman. The two got married in the late 1990s and live in a sprawling 20,000 sq ft house in Golf Links in New Delhi, which also became one of the talking points on the show.