<i>K3G's</i> Poo X <i>Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's</i> Tina: Kareena Kapoor And Rani Mukerji's Reunion Breaks The Internet

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently dropped a video featuring Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji. In the video, the two actresses reunite with affection. Kareena, filled with joy, gives Rani a tender kiss on her cheek before giving her a tight hug. The video also captures Karan playfully recording the moment, teasing the stars by asking, "Mujhse dosti karoge?"-the famous line from K3G (Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham) when Hrithik Roshan's character asks Kareena to be his friend. Karan then cheekily repeats Kareena's iconic dialogue, "I like it... I like it, prom pe main tumhare saath hi jaunga," prompting Kareena to playfully hide her face, saying, "Oh god! Why are you doing this?" Rani, in true Tina style, responds to Karan's question with a sassy "Kabhi nahi," leading Karan to jokingly reply, "I like it." Kareena wraps up the playful exchange, laughing, "We're regretting it."

Karan captioned the video with, "Jab POO met TINA... that's all!." Kareena posted a photo of the trio on her Instagram Stories, and wrote, "Friends forever." Take a look at the post below.

Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji's onscreen camaraderie dates back to the 2002 film Mujhse Dosti Karoge, where they starred alongside Hrithik Roshan. They also appeared in Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, Om Shanti Om and Talaash (albeit not together). Off-screen, the two have been close friends for years.

On the work front, Rani was last seen in the critically acclaimed Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway (2023), while Kareena is currently enjoying the success of her Diwali release Singham Again. Karan Johar's latest directorial venture was Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (2023), and he's working on his next film which is touted to be a love story.