Durga Puja 2024: Inside Kajol, Rani Mukerji And Rupali Ganguly's <i>Sindoor Khela</i> Celebrations

The entire nation celebrated Dussehra on Saturday. Apart from burning giant Ravana idols, many of us embraced the festivities of Sindur Khela on the last day of Durga Puja. This vermillion game involves everyone smearing each other with sindoor. Our favourite celebrities also indulged in the celebrations. Many of them gather at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal, managed by Kajol, Rani Mukerji and their families. Let us now take a closer look at the actors who enjoyed Sindoor Khela there.

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta

Our favourite couple Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta arrived in their ethnic best at the Pandal. They were twinning in red. While Ishita draped herself in a beautiful saree, Vatsal rocked a kurta-pyjama set. In a video posted by a paparazzi page, Vatsal can be seen smearing sindoor on his wife's face.

2. Rani Mukerji

The hostess always manages to steal attention with her hospitality. For the occasion, Rani Mukerji chose a saree and draped it in traditional Bengali style and looked gorgeous as ever. Here's a video of the star celebrating the festival with her loved ones:

3. Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly also arrived at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal. Her companion? Zero points for guessing — her son, Rudransh. A video making rounds on the internet shows the mother-son duo playing Sindur Khela. In a fun twist, Rupali did not use her hands; instead, she painted her son's face by rubbing her cheeks against his. “Mother-son goals,” did you just say?

4. Kajol

Kajol was seen in a jovial mood as she hosted the Pandal with her family. She was spotted wearing a white and red saree, and her traditional look is surely setting fashion goals for the festive season. Agree?

A few days ago, Kajol and Jaya Bachchan met at the Pandal. The gracious hostess warmly hugged the veteran star, and Jaya Bachchan gave Kajol a kiss on her cheek. Not to mention, the video quickly went viral. Click here to watch the clip.