Durga Puja 2024: Jaya Bachchan Kisses Kajol On Cheeks

Kajol and Jaya Bachchan worked together in the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The actors recently reunited at a Durga puja pandal in Mumbai. A glimpse of their wholesome reunion surfaced online and their endearing chemistry won the internet's heart. Kajol looked stunning in a pink floral saree, while Jaya Bachchan wore a yellow drape. The duo greeted each other with a warm hug and Jaya even planted a kiss on Kajol's cheek. Jaya and Kajol met at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal, which is managed by Kajol, Rani Mukerji and their families. The cousins welcome the Durga idol annually and host their family and friends at the pandal. A number of other celebrities visit the pandal each year. Among the regulars are Sumona Chakravarti, Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Seth, Tanisha Mukerji and Sharvari Wagh.

Coming back to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the film featured Jaya Bachchan in the role of Nandini Raichand. On the other hand, Kajol was seen as Anjali, Nandini Raichand's daughter-in-law. The film's cast also included Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in key roles. The film narrates the story of a joint family that breaks apart due to a familial conflict.

Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Kajol will be next seen in Do Patti. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film also features Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh in key roles. It is produced by Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films. Do Patti is set to stream on Netflix from October 25.