Jibraan Khan On Playing Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's Son In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: 'It's Been A Privilege'

Image was shared on X.(Image courtesy: Bellokingkhan)

Jibraan Khan, who played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound. Ahead of its release, the makers finally dropped the much-awaited trailer at a special event. At the event, Jibraan spoke about playing Shah Rukh and Kajol's son and said, “It's been an honour and privilege to have played their child at such a young age. The amount of love which I got all these years is unconditional. Even today people give me that love. I just hope it continues with Ishq Vishk Rebound and InshaAllah whatever else happens in life. There is no pressure, but too much love.”

Ishq Vishk Rebound, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2003 released Ishq Vishk is heading for its release on June 21. Ishq Vishk Rebound is the second instalment of the Ishq Vishk franchise. The first instalment, Ishq Vishk, was released in 2003. The film marked the debut of Shahid Kapoor. Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala were also featured in the movie.

Last month, Rohit Saraf talked about how it feels to step into Shahid Kapoor's shoes. He told News18, “More than pressure, there's a lot of gratitude. Because I feel like this is an opportunity not many people get and I don't want to dilute that by putting that kind of pressure on myself. Sab itna aapass mein pressure bolte rehte hai, I feel like I should start taking pressure because in all honesty, abhi tak I wasn't taking any; it's not like a remake of the first Ishq Vishk, it's not a sequel of the first Ishq Vishk. The only thing that is common between the two films is that they belong to the same franchise. It's a new story altogether. It's a love story about Gen Z, what they go through, and it is kinda exciting.”

Ishq Vishk Rebound will hit the big screens on June 21.