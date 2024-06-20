Jibraan Khan On Filming That Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Scene With Kareena Kapoor: 'She Was So Nice To Me'

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: in_kareena)

Jibraan Khan, the actor who played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son in the Karan Johar directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, is all set to debut as one of the leads in Ishq Vishk Rebound. In a recent interview with News18, Jibraan recalled the time when he filmed a monologue with Kareena Kapoor in K3G. About the scene in question, it had Jibraan delivering an inspirational speech that was taught to him by Rohan Raichand (played by Hrithik Roshan). Now, the actor opened up doing the scene a few times with Kareena, who had his back throughout.

“I think Kareena is one of the sweetest co-stars to ever work with and back then I was just a baby. I had this a tooth cap that kept falling in the scene right after we sang the National Anthem. My cap kept falling. I remember we were freezing in the evening and they had to go on to a very important scene which was the Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan bench scene," he recalled.

“My cap kept falling and they kept rushing me. I had to say that big monologue so I remember there came a moment where she said, ‘Guys, calm down, let the kid get his time.' And she was so nice to me like she kept doing the scene with me with the same intensity and it is just amazing. There's a reason why these guys are superstars. They are so professional and they are so nice work with," Jibraan continued.

Ishq Vishk Rebound, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2003 released Ishq Vishk is heading for its release on June 21. Ishq Vishk Rebound is the second instalment of the Ishq Vishk franchise. The first instalment, Ishq Vishk, was released in 2003. The film marked the debut of Shahid Kapoor. Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala were also featured in the movie.