<i>Mardaani</i> At 10: Rani Mukerji Franchise Ready For Next Chapter

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani marks its 10th anniversary today. To celebrate, Yash Raj Films posted a special video on Instagram featuring scenes from the Pradeep Sarkar directorial. The clip showcases Rani in her fierce cop role, taking on various villains. In their caption, Yash Raj Films wrote, “10 years of #Mardaani and the next chapter awaits... Celebrating the feisty, daredevil cop #ShivaniShivajiRoy and the spirit of #Mardaani today. Thank you for a decade of love and appreciation for our beloved franchise. We are inspired... again... thanks to you.” The first instalment of Mardaani was released in 2014, followed by the second in 2019. The next instalment of the franchise is currently in the works.

In the Mardaani series, Rani Mukerji plays the role of a cop named Shivani Shivaji Roy. In the first instalment, her character fought against the men involved in women's trafficking. After the film's release, Rani talked about how the film is not about “men bashing.” "I have come across a lot of men who have cried buckets after watching the film. I think they were also touched after seeing the film. It is not about men bashing at all. We are not saying that all men are wrong. There are some men who turn into animals and they should be punished. This is definitely not a crusade against men," she told reporters at an event by an NGO Apne Aap Women Worldwide.

During the shoot of Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji overcame hydrophobia by doing a scene that involved underwater shooting.

Despite her fear of water, actress Rani Mukerji performed an underwater action sequence in Mardaani 2, which was directed by Gopi Puthran. Before the release, she revealed that she didn't know how to swim. She shared, "There was a scene in the film that required me to do an underwater action sequence. When I heard it for the first time during the script narration from Gopi I was quite disturbed because honestly, I have fear of water as I actually do not know how to swim. From childhood, I have the fear of getting into the pool."

In addition to Rani Mukerji, Mardaani features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jisshu Sengupta and Anant Vidhaat Sharma.