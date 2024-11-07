<i>Chand Mera Dil</i> First Look Posters: Ananya Panday Plus Lakshya Equals Romance

Karan Johar just announced his new project - this time with Ananya Panday and Lakshya. The filmmaker shared four posters featuring the lead actors. In the posters, the duo looks head over heels in love. The film is directed by Vivek Soni, who gained recognition with the 2021 film Meenakshi Sundareshwar. The film is being produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. In his Instagram post, Karan described the film as a "unique and passionate" love story. Sharing the first posters from the movie, he wrote: "We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai. Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday & Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025."

ICYDK, this is the first project of Dharma Productions after business tycoon Adar Poonawalla acquired a 50% stake in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment (collectively known as Dharma). Dharma Productions was founded in 1976 by Karan Johar's father, Yash Johar. The production house has been behind films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Student of the Year, Good Newwz and Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva.

On the other hand, Dharmatic Entertainment was launched in 2018 and focuses on a wide array of projects, including web series, documentaries and feature films. Ajeeb Daastaan, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Koffee With Karan, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and The Tribe are produced by Dharmatic Entertainment.

Ananya Panday was last seen in CTRL, a cautionary tale about the cons of AI and social media. The film was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. She also made her OTT debut with Call Me Bae, a lighthearted series about a Delhi girl's adventures in Mumbai. On the other hand, Lakshya made his Bollywood debut with Kill, produced by Dharma Productions.

