Jaaved Jaaferi Teases Karan Johar After Adar Poonawalla Buys 50% Stake In Dharma Productions

Karan Johar recently made headlines after selling half of Dharma – comprising Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment – to Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, for ₹1,000 crore. Now, veteran actor-comedian Jaaved Jaaferi has shared his hilarious take on the matter. He re-shared a post about the partnership on X (formerly Twitter). In his note, Jaaved Jaaferi jokingly twisted the name of Karan Johar's iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and announced Dharma Productions' next project. He wrote, “Next film: Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Serum,” as quoted by News18.

Under the new arrangement, Karan Johar will continue to hold 50% of the business shares and will act as the executive chair, supervising the creative direction. As CEO, Apoorva Mehta will continue to oversee both the strategic and operational facets of the business.

Talking about his business partnership with Adar Poonawalla, Karan Johar said, “From its inception, Dharma Productions has been synonymous with heartfelt storytelling that captures the essence of Indian culture. My father dreamed of creating films that would leave a lasting impact, and I've dedicated my career to expanding that vision. Today, as we join forces with Adar, a close friend and an exceptional visionary and innovator, we're poised to elevate Dharma's legacy to new heights. This partnership represents a perfect blend of our emotional storytelling prowess and forward-thinking business strategies.”

He added, “It's about honouring our roots while embracing the future of global entertainment. Dharma's journey has been remarkable, and this collaboration opens up a world of possibilities for creating content that will resonate across borders and generations.”

Dharma Productions was launched in 1976 by Karan Johar's father, Yash Johar. Since then, the production house has backed several films including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Student of the Year, Good Newwz and Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva.

On the other hand, Dharmatic Entertainment was launched in 2018 by Karan Johar. It focuses on a wide array of projects such as web series, documentaries and feature films. Some of the projects produced by Dharmatic Entertainment are Ajeeb Daastaans, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Koffee With Karan, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and The Tribe.

Meanwhile, Jaaved Jaaferi was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Taaza Khabar, alongside Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar and J. D. Chakravarthy.