Ananya Panday And Lakshya's <i>Chand Mera Dil</i>, Backed By Karan Johar, To Hit Theatres On May 22

Chand Mera Dil, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya in the lead roles, is set to release in theatres on May 22.

The film is directed by Vivek Soni and is produced under Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions.

The makers shared the news with a post on social media on Monday, which comprised a series of film posters.

"Presenting a love story where…life happens faster than love. '

"Chand Mera Dil in cinemas 22nd May, 2026," read the caption.

The film marks the first collaboration for Panday and Lakshya, who made his acting debut with Kill in 2024, which was produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

The actors re-shared the posters of the upcoming film on their respective social media handles.

Panday's latest work is Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which released in 2025 and featured her alongside Kartik Aaryan.

She will next feature in the second season of Call Me Bae , which will stream on Prime Video.

Lakshya starred in Aryan Khan's directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. It released in September 2025 and featured the actor in the role of Aasmaan Singh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)