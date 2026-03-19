<i>Spider-Man Brand New Day</i> Trailer: Tom Holland And Zendaya's 'Painful' Romance Memes Go Viral

Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer lays the groundwork for a shift from the storytelling of the multiverse towards a more personal tale. Led by Tom Holland, the upcoming film is more focused on loss and identity crisis.

The Trailer

A continuation from the last film, the trailer establishes how Spider-Man: Brand New Day takes the story forwards based on the spell cast. Peter Parker now resides in a world where no one remembers him.

The spell cast continues to reshape his survival as he tries to tread past obstacles without connections.

He combats the struggles coming his way as Spider-Man, and all this without the emotional support he once thrived on.

Goes without saying that the simmering chemistry between Peter Parker and MJ (Zendaya) persists. In new developments, MJ has moved on with her life as she does not remember Peter, while he maintains a distance from her in order to protect her. There is an underlying thread of care and emotional core that strengthens the dynamic that the two share. This is more focused on outcomes rather than action.

Mark Ruffalo returns as Bruce Banner, who is now more intent on understanding how Peter Parker's power as Spider-Man changes. The trailer drops hints of figuring out how Spider-Man evolves.

Overall, the trailer sets the tone for a restructuring of Spider-Man's characteristics, as he strives over difficulties, all alone.

Memes

Soon after the trailer dropped, the Internet was flooded with memes referencing it.

While some spoke of the tense chemistry between Peter Parker and MJ, others highlighted how Sadie Sink's character is being kept under wraps until the film releases, courtesy of her no-caption tactic as she shared the trailer.

they're gatekeeping her character so bad she didn't even add a caption im crying pic.twitter.com/R2unNsYUNN — soph | renee today! (@taycadie) March 18, 2026

A slew of "Sad Spidey" memes have also erupted as MJ (Zendaya), who now does not remember Spider-Man (Tom Holland), is with another partner.

One meme read, "Bro can fight everything except this."

There are more memes about Sadie Sink being Peter Parker's new neighbour, which has unleashed a horde of "neighbour across the hall" jokes. The trailer ends with Peter visiting MJ, who is now dating a new boyfriend. As Peter gives MJ flowers, he says, "I'm just a neighbor from across the hall," to which MJ smiles and replies, "Friendly neighbor."

Some more memes highlight Peter Parker's being all alone and isolated for four years after people forgot his identity.

Another set of funny memes being circulated shows Frank Castle (The Punisher) hitting someone with a van; the Internet asks, "The hell, Frank?"

Some viral memes also record enthusiastic reactions from fans to organic webbing being revealed in the MCU.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases in theatres on July 31, 2026.