Tom Holland And Zendaya's Viral Wedding Pics Fool Internet, Actress Says It Is AI

Zendaya has finally broken her silence on the viral AI-generated wedding pics with Tom Holland. She spoke about how the widely circulated pictures "fooled a lot of people."

What's Happening

Zendaya appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and said that she hadn't come across the viral pictures. However, people had reached out to congratulate her on the supposed "wedding pictures".

She said, "Many people have been fooled by them. I was just out and about in life and people are like, 'Your wedding was gorgeous', and I am like, babe, they're AI, it's not real."

Furthermore, she explained that the fabricated images were not real. She directly addressed it, saying they were AI-generated, and revealed that some people were even surprised they weren't invited.

Where Did The Wedding Rumours Begin?

Zendaya made an alluring appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Friday. She turned heads at the Louis Vuitton Women's Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show with her striking persona.

But besides her look for the night, it was a gold band on her left ring finger that seemingly sparked rumours of her secret marriage to Tom Holland. In many viral pictures and videos from Paris Fashion Week, Zendaya can be seen exuding elegance.

Her Paris Fashion Week 2026 appearance followed recent claims that Zendaya and Tom Holland had already got married in an intimate ceremony. Undoubtedly, the ring change further fuelled the long-standing speculations.

Furthermore, celebrity stylist Law Roach shared the update while speaking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the Actor Awards 2026 on Sunday. During the chat, Law Roach surprised everyone when he said, "The wedding has already happened." He then added, "You missed it." When the reporter asked, "Is that true?", the stylist laughed and responded, "It's very true!" The short interaction quickly grabbed attention online.

About Zendaya And Tom Holland

Zendaya and Tom Holland's engagement became public in January last year. Tom Holland's father, Dominic Holland, shared details about the proposal on his Patreon account. In his 10 January post, he wrote, "He had purchased a ring."

Dominic added, "He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out... When, where, how, what to say, what to wear." The proposal was described as private and thoughtfully arranged.

Zendaya later appeared at the Golden Globes 2025 wearing a 5-carat diamond ring, which many believed confirmed the engagement at the time.

Holland has often spoken warmly about his relationship with Zendaya. In a previous interview, he said, "I'm lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life. You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff - and that's worth its weight in gold," as quoted by E! News.

On the work front, the couple first starred together in Spider-Man: Homecoming, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home. They are set to reunite in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and also in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey.

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