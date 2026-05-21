Sherlock Holmes 3 Update: Robert Downey Jr Says “People Are Talking About It”

Fifteen years after Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows hit theatres, fans are still waiting to hear if Sherlock Holmes 3 will finally happen. And now, Robert Downey Jr has revealed who really gets to decide the future of the franchise.

During a chat with the Associated Press, the actor was asked about the long-delayed third movie. While many assume Downey himself would be calling the shots, he pointed to someone else instead – his wife and producing partner, Susan Downey.

“I don't know,” Downey told the Associated Press, when asked about the third instalment in the popular detective franchise. “People are talking about it."

He then gestured towards Susan and added, "She's the producer" and will “have the last word."

Susan, meanwhile, kept things mysterious when asked if the detective series could return. She said, “It's the greatest mystery.”

The update may not confirm anything, but it has once again sparked excitement among fans who have been hoping to see Downey return as the famous detective alongside Jude Law as Dr John Watson.

The original Sherlock Holmes, directed by Guy Ritchie, was released in 2009 and gave Arthur Conan Doyle's classic detective a more action-packed and stylish makeover. The film followed Holmes and Watson as they tried to stop a dangerous criminal plot in London. It was a major box office success and was praised for the chemistry between Downey and Law.

The sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, arrived in 2011 and raised the stakes with Holmes facing off against his longtime enemy Professor Moriarty, played by Jared Harris. The film mixed mystery, action and comedy, while also expanding the bond between Holmes and Watson.

Over the years, reports about a third movie have come and gone, but no official release date has ever been announced. For now, it seems the mystery around Sherlock Holmes 3 is still very much alive – exactly how the Downeys want it.