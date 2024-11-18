Will RDJ Return For Sherlock Holmes 3? Jude Law Provides Encouraging Update

Fans of the Sherlock Holmes movie franchise may get their hopes up after Jude Law recently discussed the prospect of a third movie. Starring Robert Downey Jr. as the eccentric British detective and Mr Law as his sidekick, Dr John H. Watson -- the second instalment of the movie released 13 years ago to decent reviews after the massive success of the first movie. Since then, there have been constant rumours about a third movie in the works but the fans did not receive any concrete update, that is up until now.

Speaking to The Playlist while promoting his true crime thriller, The Order, Mr Law provided an update on the fate of Sherlock Holmes 3. The British actor admitted that there were plans to incorporate time travel in the third movie but a 'new iteration' had moved beyond the plot point.

"Gosh, yeah, that's interesting. The plan has been evolving over how many years it's been now, probably nearly 10 years," said Mr law.

"There's a great will to make it. And a great will amongst us all to get right to do it, to find the time, to find the right team. I think there's a new iteration of the script I haven't yet read. And then there's a case of 'How expensive is it? And can we get it made?'" he laughed.

'We're still going to...'

Mr law credited his friendship with RDJ as one of the driving forces behind the development of the movie, adapted to the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

"The one great thing I took from both of those films is my friendship with Robert [Downey Jr.] and his wife Susan, they mean an awful lot to me. The hope is we're still going to do it."

"Exactly, but honestly, also, there's a friendship, but also the experience of working with Robert, and he really does bring an extraordinarily brilliant, fun, motivated, and inspirational kind of quality to a film set, and I miss it being a part of that," he said. "It was a great experience."

Despite the encouraging update from the 'The Fantastic Beasts' actor, the future of another Sherlock movie rests on RDJ's busy calendar. Earlier this year, Marvel Studios announced that the Iron Man star would be returning to the cinematic universe to portray Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers movie. Meanwhile, Mr Law has his plate full as well with the new Disney+ series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, arriving on the streaming platform on December 3.