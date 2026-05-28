Nicholas Cage Turned Down Role To Play Super Villain In This Marvel Movie

Nicolas Cage recently revealed that he almost starred in two major Hollywood hits that later became huge successes without him. The Oscar winning actor shared that he was approached for the role of Green Goblin in the 2002 Spider Man movie alongside Tobey Maguire. The part eventually went to Willem Dafoe.

Cage also revealed that he nearly played Lloyd Christmas in Dumb and Dumber, the comedy role that helped make Jim Carrey an even bigger star. Even though both films turned into massive box office hits, Cage said he has no regrets about stepping away from them.

According to the actor, he chose to focus on other projects that he felt were more important, including Adaptation and Leaving Las Vegas.

In an interview with Variety, Nicolas Cage explained, “Sam and I had a great lunch, and I did say during the lunch, ‘Listen: whoever plays Spider-Man, let them do one scene where they're crawling around like a spider when they're alone,' and it didn't happen. He wanted me to do the Green Goblin. I liked the idea of Sam Raimi, because of Evil Dead 1 and 2, and I wanted to work with him, but I had this other film called Adaptation.”

“It happened with Jim [Carrey] and Dumb and Dumber, and I said, ‘I'm going to do this other film called Leaving Las Vegas,' and with Sam, I told him, ‘I'm going to do Adaptation.' Both those decisions were the right ones for me, and I'm happy with those results.”

Although Nicolas Cage once missed the chance to join the Spider Man franchise as a main villain, he is now finally stepping into the superhero world. This time, he's seen as a darker version of the character known as Spider Noir.

The actor explained that he prepared for the role by taking inspiration from old German expressionist films. He mentioned that he is interested in that style of acting and was influenced by a scene from the silent film Nosferatu, where the character makes a simple hand movement before disappearing. He felt that kind of physical movement fit well with his latest role.

He did not directly study spiders in detail, but he shared that he knows a few basic facts about them. One thing he found interesting is that spiders do not have muscles like humans, but they move using fluid pressure in their legs. He used this idea as inspiration to help determine how his character should move and behave on screen.

In Spider Noir, Nicolas Cage plays Ben Reilly, a private investigator living in New York City during the Great Depression. After the death of his wife, the character decides to leave behind his Spider Man identity and step away from being a superhero.