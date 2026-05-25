Nicolas Cage Says Christopher Nolan Stopped Calling Him After Rejecting This Iconic Movie

Nicolas Cage has opened up about why he believes he never got the chance to work with filmmaker Christopher Nolan again after turning down one of his films years ago. The actor recently shared that some famous directors stop contacting actors after their projects are rejected and he feels this may have affected several opportunities in his own career.

Cage revealed that he had turned down Nolan's 2002 film Insomnia, after which the director stopped reaching out to him. Cage also mentioned that director David O. Russell is one of the few people in the industry who contacted him again for the film Madden, where he will play famous football coach John Madden, even after facing rejection earlier.

During an interview with The New York Times, Nicolas Cage said, “David O' Russell is someone who offered me a movie a million years ago. I don't remember the name of the movie, but anyway, it was a good movie and he offered it and I said no. He's the only director that I ever said no to who actually came back and offered me another movie.”

“Most of them, they get their feelings hurt or something and don't call you back. It's happened a million times to me. It's happened with Christopher Nolan. It's happened with Woody Allen. It's happened with Paul Thomas Anderson. They don't, they don't call me back.”

When Nicolas Cage was asked which Christopher Nolan film he had turned down, the actor revealed that it was Insomnia.

The Ghost Rider shared that director Paul Thomas Anderson had once shown him an early short film and they had planned to work together on a project, but things did not move forward. Cage then spoke about David O Russell, saying he appreciated the director for approaching him again even after the actor had turned down one of his projects.

Nicolas Cage felt it showed kindness and professionalism from Russell's side. Because of his respect for the director's talent, Cage said he did not want to reject him a second time. He also mentioned that working on Madden turned out to be a very positive experience and added that he enjoyed collaborating with both Russell and actor Christian Bale.

Other than Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale, Madden also stars John Mulaney, Kathryn Hahn and Sienna Miller. Cage is also set to star in Marvel's live action series, Spider Noir.