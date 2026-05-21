Matt Damon In Talks With Everything Everywhere All At Once Director Duo For Their Next Film

Matt Damon may be appearing as the Greek mythological figure Odysseus in Christopher Nolan's next film, but the actor already has his sights set on another big-ticket project- an untitled event film by director duo Daniels, also known as Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, best known for their Oscar-winning feature Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Earlier, Ryan Gosling was reported to be interested in the project. However, the Project Hail Mary actor left the film due to issues of scheduling and script, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Now, the duo is reportedly in talks with Matt Damon for the event film.

If the project materialises, it could mark Damon's reunion with Universal studios, which is backing The Odyssey.

Damon is said to have given a nod to the film after a meeting with Daniels. The actor plans to shoot the project in Los Angeles after he finishes promoting The Odyssey, Deadline reported.

What Is The Film About?

Daniels' film is billed as a story involving global warming, time travel and even a possible superhero angle, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project will have two timelines, with one part set in the 1980s and the other in the present day. The protagonists will be teens, at least for the 1980s storyline.

The director duo has reportedly been casting the teen roles since 2024, before they postponed the production. Script, casting and budget issues have delayed the project since then. Daniels may have already picked the actors for the roles but have been waiting to announce some big names for the project first. The film is likely to be released on November 19, 2027.

As for Matt Damon, the actor was last seen alongside friend and longtime collaborator Ben Affleck in the Netflix actioner, The Rip. Damon will headline Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey next. The duo previously worked together on projects like Oppenheimer and Interstellar.

Apart from Damon, The Odyssey also features Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o and Elliot Page. The big-budget drama follows Odysseus (Damon) as he tries to get back home after the Trojan War, while his family tries to save the kingdom from threats.



The actor is also reportedly set to reprise his role in the Ocean's franchise. Damon played the role of con artist Linus in the series. Last year, George Clooney confirmed that Ocean's 14 will go into production in 2026 with Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and Damon among the cast to return, Empire reported. However, Warner Bros. has not yet commented on the project.



