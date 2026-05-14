Christopher Nolan Says Casting Travis Scott In The Odyssey Was Intentional

Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey is still months away from hitting the theatres, but there's no stopping the discussion around it. From the warriors' armour to the casting of rapper Travis Scott, fans have been debating each element, adding to the hype around the much-awaited film. Now, Nolan has directly responded to the backlash.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker addressed criticism surrounding the film in an interview with Time magazine. During the conversation, he defended both the visual choices and casting decisions behind his adaptation of Homer's classic tale.

https://time.com/article/2026/05/12/christopher-nolan-odyssey-interview/

One of the biggest conversations online started after early footage from the film showed warriors wearing dark armour that some viewers compared to Batman suits. But Nolan says there is historical thinking behind the look.

According to him, “There are Mycenaean daggers that are blackened bronze.” As he explained further, “The theory is they probably could have blackened bronze in those days.” He added that the film's costume designer, Ellen Mirojnick, used expensive-looking materials intentionally to reflect power and status within the story.

He said, “With Agamemnon, Ellen is trying to communicate how elevated he is relative to everyone else,” adding, “You do that through materials that would be very expensive.”

The director also defended his decision to cast Travis Scott as a bard in the film.“I cast him because I wanted to nod towards the idea that this story has been handed down as oral poetry, which is analogous to rap.”

The Odyssey is clearly one of the most anticipated releases of the year and marks Nolan's first film since the massive success of Oppenheimer.

The movie stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king, trying to return home after the war. Anne Hathaway plays his wife Penelope, while the huge ensemble cast also includes Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron. The $250 million film is also Nolan's first project shot entirely using 70mm IMAX cameras.

In the same chat, Nolan also compared the historical research behind The Odyssey to the scientific work he previously did for Interstellar.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 17.