Christopher Nolan Believes He Made The Odyssey “The Most Extreme Version” Of The Story

Ahead of the release of Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated film, The Odyssey, the Academy Award-winning director opened up about adapting the Greek epic. During a recent interview, Nolan shared his opinion on the essential elements of the film, heightening expectations among the fans.

Talking to CBS News' Scott Pelly for a 60 Minutes interview, Nolan shared that he always tried to have a point of view on the story that was from inside the film. “So I'm not looking at the characters from 30,000 feet; I'm trying to be in the race, in the maze with them. Because I want to try and give the audience a sense of what a place would smell like, what it would feel like. But you're also trying to make the most involving, the most extreme version of a story possible.”

Nolan revealed that he always liked to approach every film as if it were his last and tried his best to provide the fullest flavour to the audiences. “I feel a real responsibility to try and get as much on screen for the audience as possible to give the audience the fullest flavour, the fullest set of images and events that we can give them for a given story,” he said.

Adapting the story from the famous epic poem by Homer, Nolan wrote the script himself. “When I'm writing, I'm visualising the film as an audience member, as somebody experiencing the story. Then, when I direct the story, I'm trying to take the audience there. So, in the case of The Odyssey, I'm trying to put the audience into that horse. I'm trying to put them on the deck of Odysseus's ship,” Nolan shared.

Talking about the making of the film, Nolan revealed that The Odyssey was one of the hardest films he made. “The harder the better, right to the point of The Odyssey, and I think we pushed pretty hard on this one and maybe found some limits,” he said.

Sharing the experience of working with Nolan, Matt Damon told 60 Minutes, “I think what separates him from other directors is the stories he wants to tell are incredibly ambitious. And the way he wants to tell them is incredibly ambitious. In this case he wanted to do it 100 per cent in IMAX, which had never been done.” Nolan added that for this film he shot 2 million feet of IMAX film.

Helmed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey chronicles the Greek king of Ithaca, Odysseus's perilous journey home after the Trojan War as he attempts to reunite with his wife Penelope. The film stars Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway in the roles of Odysseus and Penelope. The ensemble cast also features Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, among others. The Odyssey is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 17 in IMAX.