Karan Johar Recalls Intense On-Set Moments In <i>Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna</i>: 'Preity Got Personal, Abhishek Broke Down'

Karan Johar's 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna met with mixed reactions. The film explored marital infidelity and emotional dissatisfaction, prompting audiences to question Shah Rukh Khan's character Dev cheating on his wife Rhea (Preity Zinta) with Maya (Rani Mukerji). In a recent conversation with Rani Mukerji, who is busy promoting Mardaani 3, Karan Johar revealed how the complicated emotions impacted the star cast behind the scenes too.

What's Happening

Karan Johar said, "She (Preity Zinta) was getting very personal... I had taken her aside, and we went for a walk. I said, 'It's not Preity Zinta. This is Rhea. It's happening to her.'"

Speaking about Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar continued, "I remember, at one point, Abhishek broke down... Remember there was an emotional scene? I remember he broke down. There were moments when I could just see you (Rani) looking sullen and sad. I realised that everyone was going through beats in their heads because the film talks about ground realities and emotional realities... things that people go through but don't like to address... It was a very tumultuous experience."

When Rani Mukerji Called Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna "Ahead of Time"

In a conversation with ANI, the Rani Mukerji shared, "It feels nice to be a part of films that are ahead of their time. Maybe India wasn't ready for it, but in history, when people talk about your films, they will remember them for actually speaking aloud to the nation and addressing an audience that is not ready to face the truth. But it also made people uncomfortable because it made them see their own truths in their lives."

The actor went on to elaborate her thoughts on relationships as shown in the film, adding, "Everybody is probably trying to put up an act to fit into the social fabric of society. They feel that one needs to live in a certain way to be able to earn respect. Today, I think such things have blurred over happiness. It is no longer about what the other person thinks about you. It is more about self-reflection."

Rani emphasised how Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna spoke the "uncomfortable truth" without following the societal norm that would make a woman feel happy and content with just a "good human being" as a husband.

"In spite of being a good human being and loving the wife, there's more to the relationship. Just because your husband doesn't hit you, it will not make him the best husband. Also, it is equally important to love a person back. Our previous generations had compromised so many times. They were just happy with a good husband who loves them."

About Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna came out in August 2006, bringing the story of Dev (Shah Rukh Khan) and Maya (Rani Mukerji), who are unhappy in their respective marriages but find true love in each other. What follows is a turmoil of guilt, jealousy, and heartbreak that clouds their affair. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, and Kirron Kher in key roles.