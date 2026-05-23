Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Dutt Recalls 'Celebrations' When He Went To Jail During 1993 Mumbai Blasts

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt, who is a licensed marriage and family therapist (LMFT) and psychotherapist based in New York, recently opened up about childhood trauma, personal loss and her father's turbulent journey during the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts.

She refers to the time when he went to jail, he was accused of possessing an AK-56 rifle and a 9 mm pistol, along with other prohibited weapons linked to the catastrophe that unfolded.

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Speaking to Inside Thoughts Out Loud, Trishala Dutt recalled how her family's struggles were exposed to the public and became a subject of judgement and ridicule.

She said, "It was hard because I couldn't talk to him in the moment because he was going through something and even if I was calling him, there were people all around him. It is hard to kind of talk to him about it at that point. But when the world is watching your family fall apart, it is not easy. I think a lot of people actually looked at me also to see what my reaction would be. My reaction was I have to be strong for him. I was never mad at my father for anything. He did the best that he could given who he is and the circumstances."

She added, "I have seen it all. read it all. There was a lot of celebration. He was going back there because people have their opinions."

She elaborated that she could not even imagine what her father must have been going through as he battled addiction from a very young age.

"Going through that, coming out of it, then going to jail, coming out of that, then going back to jail, and staying three years over there and coming back out. I can't imagine what that must have felt like," added Trishala Dutt.

On Bond With Father And Lessons Learnt

Trishala Dutt lost her mother, Richa Sharma, at the age of eight, which caused mental stress, anxiety and weight issues that she later had to confront in high school.

During her childhood, Sanjay Dutt could not stay full-time in the US, as he had to juggle his acting career in India with commitments in the United States.

She shared how her father acknowledges and applauds her growth today, telling her how proud he is of her.

Trishala Dutt said, "I definitely can say that my dad sees a difference in me. He is not as communicative where he is like: 'I can see the difference.' But he does say: 'I am really proud of you. I am really proud of how far you have come. Just make sure that you are concentrating on your work. Don't lose your focus. I am here if you need me for anything.'"

On how Sanjay Dutt has taught her to be kind and humble, she shared, "One of the greatest lessons I have learned from my father is to help people in need. If somebody is having an issue, always offer to help them. Never look down on anybody and never think that you are above anybody else. I guess that ties into humility as well."

Who Is Trishala Dutt?

She was born in 1988 to Sanjay Dutt and his first wife, Richa Sharma. Her mother died of a brain tumour in 1996. After this loss, she was raised by her maternal grandparents in the United States.

She has largely stayed away from the public eye. As a mental health advocate, Trishala is establishing herself as a voice for those navigating the unspoken traumas of the modern world.

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