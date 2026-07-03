'Will Surrender Before Court': Jailed Gangster On Salman Khan House Firing

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, has moved a plea before a special court in Mumbai, seeking to surrender in the 2024 Salman Khan residence firing case "in the interest of a fair trial and justice".

Anmol, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was deported from the US in November last year and was subsequently arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He was wanted in several sensational cases.

He is a wanted accused in the Salman Khan's residence firing case being probed by the Mumbai police.

In the plea filed before special MCOCA court, Anmol stated that he intends to voluntarily surrender before the court to "face the ongoing trial and join the judicial proceedings in the interest of fair trial and further in the interest of justice".

He said he is already under the "physical control of law in another (NIA) matter", and he cannot physically appear before the court without an appropriate order passed by it. He asserted that to formally record his surrender and to facilitate virtual/physical remand proceedings in the current case it is essential.

Anmol urged the court to issue a production warrant to Tihar jail for his appearance.

"No prejudice will be caused to prosecution. In fact, it will expedite trial and legal proceedings and further prevent misuse of process of law," his plea said.

The application pointed out that trial in the case has begun and three witnesses have already been examined in his absence.

Bike-borne individuals-Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal had carried out the firing incident outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra on April 14, 2024 morning.

Chaudhary, Gupta and Pal, along with Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohd Rafiq Choudhary and Harpal Singh are currently in judicial custody. One accused Anujkumar Thapan committed suicide during police custody.

Lawrence Bishnoi is also a wanted accused in the case.

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